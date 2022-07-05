Third Green Flag for Fivemiletown school

STAFF and pupils at Fivemiletown Primary School & Nursery Unit have been awarded their third Green Flag award.

Eco-coordinator and vice-principal, Heather Graydon, “The children have thoroughly enjoyed working on projects such as the development of a pollinator garden, learning about reusing and recycling waste and understanding how important it is to lead a healthy lifestyle with emphasis on their mental health and wellbeing.

“Our school was delighted to be recognised at the awards ceremony as having one of the best examples of healthy living they had seen.”

School principal, Florence Pryce, added, “The pupils on the eco-committee and school council drive the programme forward within the school.

“Our school values the voice of our pupils and have fully embraced the Public Health Agency’s five steps to wellbeing.”

Mrs Pryce added, “It is very encouraging to see how aware the children are of the environment and their enthusiasm in making a difference.”