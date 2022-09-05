Three is the magic number on first day at school in Eskra

ALL good things come in threes, and this was certainly the case for St Patrick’s PS, Eskra – with three sets of twins starting school for the first time.

Teachers were seeing double as Grace and Caoimhe McRory, Eva and Oliver O’Hagan and Lorcan and Senan McGarvey took the first steps on their academic journeys on Thursday.

Advertisement

There was certainly a buzz of excitement at St Patrick’s, but a first day at school comes with bittersweet undertones.

It’s nothing that the little warriors themselves cannot handle, especially as each twin has a significant other to help them adjust to such a big change.

But sending children on their way, backpacks on shoulders, Paw Patrol lunchbox in hand, can be an emotional experience for parents.

There is the anticipation of the future that lies ahead, but maybe also a twinge of sadness at the separation during school hours.

Advertisement

Oliver and Eva’s mother, Laura O’Hagan captured the mixed feelings of parents as they send their children off to primary one by admitting she found the day ‘emotional and exciting’.

“It was very emotional sending them out this morning for the first time, but this is a fantastic school, so we’re very happy. I’m very excited for Oliver and Eva.”

At least each twin has an ally, companion and partner in crime, in those daunting early stages of academia.

And the children spoke in unison when they confirmed their instantaneous love for school and everything about it.

Ivy said, “I’m having so much fun. I liked playing outside in the playground.”

Eva remarked, “I’m having a really good day. I liked playing with the Play-Doh. It was really fun.”

The light-up trainers, a playground which spans further than the eye can see, the fictitious tales told by a kind and nurturing teacher – what’s not to love?

Year one teacher, Mrs Barrett, said there is an air of excitement at the school for the year ahead.

“This year, we’ve been blessed with 25 year ones, and three sets of twins.

“We are really looking forward to the new school year, and we can’t wait to get started!”