Tractor run in memory of Castlederg man raises over £90,000

THE second annual tractor and truck run held in memory of Conor Browne, who was tragically killed in Castlederg two years ago, has raised an extraordinary £90,000 for three local charities.

The September event drew huge crowds, with hundreds lining the streets as a convoy of tractors and trucks made its way through Castlederg in tribute to the 28-year-old father of one, who had a deep love of farming.

The proceeds will be shared between Air Ambulance NI, REVIVE-ICU – which supports the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital – and the newly formed Castlederg/Aghyaran Community First Responders group.

Conor Browne died following an attack outside a bar in Castlederg on September 2, 2023. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital’s ICU but passed away two days later. Two individuals are currently awaiting trial for murder and related charges.

This year’s event surpasses last year’s remarkable total of £80,000, raised during the inaugural run.

The tractor and truck run was organised by Conor’s friends – Peter Lynch, Brian Quinn, Peter McGlynn, John Spence and Gavin Cassidy.

Peter Lynch said they never imagined they would exceed last year’s figure and thanked the community for helping raise £90,000 in Conor’s memory.

“We’re truly beyond words. This incredible total shows what can happen when a community comes together. Out of sadness has grown strength, kindness and unity,” he said.

“Every mile travelled, every pound raised, and every smile shared has turned Conor’s memory into a legacy that continues to help others.”

He added his thanks to everyone involved – those who sold or bought raffle tickets, donated prizes, bid in the auction, contributed through GoFundMe, or provided services and support.

“To the many lorry and tractor men and women who polished up their vehicles and joined the convoy, you turned the roads into a moving tribute felt across every town we passed, and to the spectators who stood out to wave and show their support, thank you,” he said.