Traffic controls in place for Strabane Christmas lights switch-on

A series of traffic control measures will be in place on Saturday during the Christmas lights switch-on in Strabane.

This year’s festivities promise a full afternoon of family fun, festive markets and live entertainment from 12pm to 5.30pm.

The celebrations will reach their finale at 5pm, when Santa Claus takes to the main stage at the top of Railway Street to turn on the lights.

To ensure the safe delivery of the event, a number of temporary road closures and traffic management measures will be in place.

Railway Street, from Abercorn Square to John Wesley Street, along with Castle Street and Canal Street, will be fully closed to traffic from 7am until 7pm.

Clearly signed diversion routes will operate throughout the day, and additional temporary restrictions may be introduced if required for public safety, particularly during the countdown period.

The Canal Street bus stop will be out of operation for the day, and all services will instead run from the Bradley Way bus depot.

In support of local traders and to encourage increased footfall in the town centre, Derry City and Strabane District Council said free off-street parking will be available in all council-owned car parks on selected dates during the festive shopping period.

This initiative follows successful lobbying by Strabane BID, which advocated for the return of free parking in the lead-up to Christmas.

Free parking will begin this Saturday to coincide with the Christmas lights switch-on, and will continue on November 23 and 30, and on December 7, 14 and 21.

The offer applies to council-operated off-street car parks only and does not extend to on-street parking, where normal restrictions will remain in place.

Car parks included in this initiative such as Canal Street, John Wesley Street, Butcher Street and Upper Main Street will remain open and free for use throughout the designated dates.

Normal on-street parking restrictions will continue to apply, and drivers are reminded not to park in a way that blocks access to homes or businesses or obstructs emergency routes.

Full access for emergency services will be maintained at all times as agreed with relevant agencies.