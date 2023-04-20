Transplant hope for Strabane girl

A YOUNG Strabane girl who was struck down with a life-threatening disease is eagerly awaiting confirmation on whether she can travel for a stem-cell transplant, after it emerged a potential donor may have been located.

Eleven-year-old Holly Gormley has spent the last few months in a Belfast hospital with aplastic anaemia, after falling ill in January. Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough health red blood cells. Symptoms range from fatigue, to a susceptibility to infections and blood loss and a stem cell transplant was regarded as her only long term solution.

“We’re thrilled that a potential match could be on the cards for Holly,” enthused mum, Claire said this week. “If the match is confirmed, it will take a huge weight off our shoulders.”

St Catherine’s pupil, Holly, was first diagnosed with the disease at the beginning of the year when mother Claire noticed that she was feeling severely fatigued and bruising a lot.

Initially it was put down to the active lifestyle which young Holly enjoyed prior to her diagnosis, being a part of Lifford Athletics Club and Class Act Theatre Group amongst other things. However, following examination, Holly was rushed to Altnagelvin and then the Royal Victoria Hospital, where her diagnosis was confirmed, and she has remained there ever since.

Should confirmation of a donor transpire, though, the whole family will travel to Newcastle at the end of the month so that Holly can be prepared for her surgery in May. In anticipation of travelling, young Holly is presently in hospital in Belfast receiving platelets and IV antibiotics.

Once the go-ahead to travel is confirmed, Holly will have to undergo further bouts of chemotherapy, in order to prepare her body for the new stem cells.

“Holly is understandably excited and nervous at the same time,” mum, Claire continued. “The excitement of a prospective transplant coupled with the long road ahead and worry over whether it will work, is all playing on all our minds.”

Numerous fundraising events have taken place across Tyrone and Donegal to raise money for stem cell charity, The Anthony Nolan Trust, and Claire would like to acknowledge those who took the time and effort to help make a change in the quest of finding a match for Holly.

“So many have been at the forefront of raising funds and awareness and I can’t thank them all enough,” she said. “I would like to give a special mention to my amazing sister, Geraldine, who managed to raise over £11,000 for Anthony Nolan.

Claire also paid tribute to local businesses and schools which have also been to the fore in raising awareness and funds.

In continuation of that, ‘An Evening For Holly’ takes place this Sunday at 6pm at the Church of the Immaculate Conception with a host of musical talent on show, raising money for the haematology and oncology units at Belfast Children’s Hospital. Class Act Theatre Group singers as well as choirs from Holy Cross, St Catherine’s and Strabane Chamber Choir will join Strabane Brass Band and by local singer Jim Devine for a night of celebration to honour and support Holly in her on-going fight.