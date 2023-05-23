Tributes for ‘selfless and thoughtful’ Eunan

LOVING tributes were made last week for a Strabane man who, despite having made his home away from the town, is still fondly remembered following his passing.

Eunan MacIntyre, who resided in Chelmsford, passed away last week following a short illness.

Despite living away for over 40 years, Mr MacIntyre was a man who never forgot his Puddle Alley roots, and was one of a dedicated team of admins on the popular ‘Old Strabane and its Memories’ page on Facebook.

As news of Eunan’s passing spread throughout Strabane, his fellow admins on the page took the time to eulogise ‘their friend’.

Christine McGillan paid tribute, “All of us on Old Strabane and its Memories are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our friend and fellow admin, Eunan.”

A prolific contributor, Eunan often shared his cherished memories of Puddle Alley, friends and childhood in Strabane. Strabane was his spiritual home, where he returned to often to see family, friends, play golf or support a gathering.

“He was selfless and thoughtful and, although he lived in England for 40 years, if you didn’t know that fact, you’d think he’d never has left the town,” Christine said.

“Strabane has lost one of its best sons, and we will miss him terribly; our hearts are truly aching.”

Ms McGillan also spoke of Eunan’s passion for the group, and what it meant to him to be a part of the team. “Eunan was passionate about keeping the page rejuvenated and abundant with old memories; enjoying the banter and craic behind every post about the town, and the people he loved.

“Eunan often posted about friends he treasured, some of whom passed before he did.

“If he saw something which did not reflect the essence of the page, Eunan would be quick to deal with it always in a fair-minded and respectful manner, courteous in all his thoughts.”

Condolences were offered to Eunan’s wife Lorraine, his children, grandchildren, the MacIntyre family and his wider family circle, and his fellow admins pledged to honour Eunan by ‘continuing to make the page a joy to read, just as he did.’