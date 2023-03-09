Tributes paid in Strabane to ‘one of life’s gentlemen,’

STRABANE was plunged into mourning this week following the death of local photographer, Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Craig.

A stalwart on the photography scene for 50 years, Ricky was often seen across the town and district with camera in hand, whether for his job as chief snapper for the Strabane Weekly News or just out enjoying the scenery which the local area had to offer.

Fellow photographers were among those sending heartfelt condolences to his family at this tragic time.

Chronicle photographer, Davy Ralston paid tribute to his late friend.

“I was with a heavy heart that I heard the news that local photographer, and man of many talents Ricky Craig had passed,” Davy said. “I met Ricky when I started working for the Chronicle as a freelance photographer in 2006. Being new to Strabane and working for the paper, Ricky who worked for the Strabane Weekly was really kind by helping me get to know the people and places of Strabane.

“As we got to know one another better, Ricky would tell stories that would have you in stitches laughing. During some jobs he would sometimes randomly start to sing or was quick in pointing out some funny scenario with a wicked sense humour and a glint in his eye, topped by them big brows.

“For the people of Strabane, Ricky will leave his legacy in the photographs and memories he captured of the people and places. A genuinely kind and considerate gentleman from a bygone era. My sincere condolences to Claire and family on the loss of Ricky.

“Rest in Peace my friend.”

Ricky’s successor at the Strabane Weekly News, Jonny Collins, added, ““Sad to hear the passing of Ricky Craig. Condolences to his family.”

Another well-known local snapper, Gav Kelly offered, “Sad news. Many times out photographing you were guaranteed to see him, always had time for a chat and some banter. RIP.”

Ricky’s funeral took place on Saturday in Strabane Presbyterian Church and he was later interred in Urney Cemetery.