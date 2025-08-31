Tributes paid to Dromore man who was devoted to his family

By Brendan Donnelly

Sympathy is extended to the family of Seamus McNulty of Ashlands, and formerly of Bellise, Dromore, following his recent passing.

His death took place peacefully in the Southwest Acute Hospital in Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy period of illness which he bore with great dignity and gratitude for the goodness he had received during his life.

Advertisement

The deceased, who was 88-years-old, was one of a very well-known and highly respected family of nine of the late Daniel and Susan McNulty of Polfore, Dromore and the last surviving member.

Having attended Curley Primary School, deceased enrolled for night classes in Omagh Technical college, where he studied construction and development, an experience which served him well when he became foreman with the very well-known McAleer and Teague construction firm which was founded in 1953.

Based in Dromore town centre, the company became the main contractor for many high-profile projects across Ireland including the new St Davog’s Church in Dromore, the restoration of Crom Castle overlooking Lough Erne, a number of shopping centres, educational establishments and many of the local leisure centres, all under the watchful and knowledgeable eye of Seamus as foreman.

Over the 45 years of service which he gave to the company, the late Seamus ensured that the firm offered an important outlet for local tradesmen, and indeed students, many of them from the Trillick community and it was something that was deeply appreciated by local families.

Of course, the deceased had many other less demanding interests, including badminton in St Patrick’s Hall and tennis which he played locally. In his earlier years, he also enjoyed fishing in the local rivers and also had a great interest in gardening, having his own greenhouse.

This was something he continued right up until recently as he loved the relaxing and outdoor life it offered. However, he was above all a caring family man, devoted to his wife and blessed with a loving family of seven daughters, all of whom are held in high esteem.

Seamus’s funeral mass took place in St Davog’s Church, Dromore and was celebrated by Very Rev Padraig MacKenna PP, Trillick and he was assisted by Very Rev John Halton PP Tempo and Fr Joel, SMA while interment took place in the adjoining cemetery immediately after.

Advertisement

The deceased is survived by his wife Noelle; his seven daughters Siobhan, Marie, Joanne, Oonagh, Blathnaid, Emer and Sinead; 14 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathies. He was predeceased by his brothers Charlie, Terence and Daniel; and his sisters Josephine, Margaret, Kathleen, Rosanna and Philomena.