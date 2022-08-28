Tributes paid to influential former editor

WARM tributes have been paid to the journalistic legacy of Teddy Quigley, whose role in encouraging and helping so many starting out in the profession has been widely acknowledged.

Mr Quigley died this week at the age of 93.

He was well-known in the newspaper industry as editor of the UH, Strabane Chronicle and sister titles in the North West News Group. He also worked as a photographer, and was a correspondent for many national papers across Ireland.

Mr Quigley’s son, Victor, described his father as ‘the greatest man I have ever known’.

“He was a loving father,” said Victor. “As editor of the Ulster Herald and Strabane Chronicle, he was someone who was widely-respected. Our home in those years was always a hive of activity.

“When I was 11, dad bought me my first camera, and I subsequently went on to become a wedding photographer.”

Dominic McClements, managing director of the North West News Group, said that, for half a century, the name of Teddy Quigley was – and still is – synonymous with the UH, Strabane Chronicle, and all of its sister titles.

“Teddy joined the UlsterHerald around the end of the Second World War. At the time, the ‘Herald was just 44-years-old, having been established in 1901. But the paper continued to play a key role in influencing a society that had more than its fair share of social, political and economic unrest.

“Having worked under some renowned former editors, Teddy inherited many of the great traits that made a good reporter and editor, and he carried these forward when he took up the reins of the publications himself.

He had a great interest in all aspects of community life, and, above all, he had a passion in ensuring that everyone received fair and balanced coverage in the pages of our newspapers.

“As a mentor, he helped to shape the careers of many young journalists, and, at all times, his personal qualities of simple decency, integrity and loyalty always shone through.

“For 50 years, he left an indelible mark on those who worked with him, and across all sections of the community. Our newspapers, our profession and our readers have a lot to thank him for.”

Nigel McDonagh, title editor of the UH and Strabane Chronicle, said Mr Quigley had left ‘a lasting legacy’.

“Teddy was someone who will always be fondly remembered by those who knew him,” he said.

“His legacy can be seen in the continuing tradition of quality journalism and innovation which continues to make our publications so respected.”

Journalist and author, Deric Henderson, said Mr Quigley was a proud Strabane man, who always kept an eye out for young reporters beginning their careers in journalism.