Tributes paid to much-loved Cookstown man Dessy O’Neill

A FORMER firefighter from Cookstown has been remembered for his ‘bravery in all stages of life’.

Dessy O’Neill passed away peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital on July 15 surrounded by his family.

He is the beloved husband of Kathleen, devoted father of Paul and Collette, cherished grandfather of Eoin, Cara, Erin and Jack, brother of Gerry and the late Moya O’Hare.

During the funeral, his daughter Collete read out an emotional tribute which was written at her father’s bed, days before his passing.

“We were all ready for a quick goodbye but amazingly you have stayed with us for longer than anyone could have imagined – a true testimony to the strong man you always were,” she said.

“He was a Cookstown character, born in 1943 to Josie and Davey – a proud O’Neill family. From a long line of strong, sometimes stubborn, line of O’Neill men from Mid-Ulster.

“He started working as a caretaker in the brand new school in the town in 1965, then known as Our Lady and St Pats. He worked there for 40 years; hundreds if not thousands of kids knew daddy from their school days, including myself.

“Daddy took amazing pride in his work at the school, whether it be polishing the floor with his big buffer, or changing the clocks around the school, he was always a hard worker, proud of his work.

“Daddy joined the fire brigade in 1973 and sadly had to retire when he was 55 after 25 years of service. Over the years at Cookstown station with his part-time crew, where he rose to the rank of sub-officer, which we were all incredibly proud of.

“The fire brigade was a massive part of our dad’s life during his service and many years after, with the ex-fire associates and the young cadets. From years of service during the Troubles and the annual gorse fires in the summer his beeper was always on and the town siren rang – dad was always off on duty.”

Following the requiem mass interment was held in the Forth Hill Cemetery.