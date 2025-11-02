Tributes to a devoted family man and ‘fierce footballer’

THE funeral has taken place of father-of-two Conall (Colly) Donnelly, who was remembered as a ‘fierce footballer’ and a devoted family man deeply rooted in the Killeeshil and Cabragh communities.

Conall, aged 44, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 20. His funeral was held at the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen.

Well known in the area for his sporting ability, Conall was a talented goalkeeper for Killeeshil St Mary’s GFC, where he also dedicated his time to coaching the club’s U8 and U10 girls’ teams.

A key part of the Junior Championship-winning team of 2013, he later helped guide younger players with the same passion and commitment he brought to the field.

During the funeral Mass, Fr Pat Hannigan described Conall as a man of great energy, generosity and love.

“Conall was a fierce footballer and some goalie, with a tremendous love for the sport and his club,” he said. “But his two daughters were the real pride of his life. He coached the junior girls’ squads and was so highly thought of by them and their parents. He was a wonderful person and so highly thought of.”

Beyond Gaelic football, Conall was also an enthusiastic cyclist and a driving force within Clogher Valley Wheelers, serving as chairman and helping to establish the Killeeshil Sportive Cycle, which raised significant funds for both the GAA club and the local community centre.

In a heartfelt tribute, members of Clogher Valley Wheelers described him as ‘the life and soul of the group’, known for his quick wit, booming laugh, and ability to make friends wherever he went.

“It didn’t matter where we stopped – in Tyrone, Armagh, Fermanagh or Donegal – Colly knew someone, and if he didn’t, he made a point of striking up a conversation,” the group said.

“Above all else, he was a devoted family man, a loving husband to Clare and a proud, doting father to Caitlin and Chloe.”

Conall is survived by his wife Clare, daughters Caitlin and Chloe, his brother, three sisters, extended family and many friends.