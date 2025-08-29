Tributes to a man who was at the heart of life in Loughmacrory

REMEMBERED fondly as ‘the Bicycle Man’, ‘the Gas Man’ and a man of action with mighty hands, Pat Conway of Loughmacrory sadly passed away on August 1.

Born in 1939, Pat grew up on the Skeboy Road, one of six children. His daughter Fiona said her father was ‘well-known, well-liked and well-respected in the local community. He knew so many people and everywhere he went he was always keen to talk and connect’.

Leaving school at 14, Pat began working in the local shop for Johnny Andy Conway, where he developed an early feel for business.

At 20, he set up on his own, selling bottled gas and installing and repairing gas heating and lighting. He also did taxi work, driving couples to hotels on their honeymoon and to dances at the Gap Ballroom.

In the late 1960s he joined the Irish Bonding Company in Omagh, delivering beer across Tyrone and beyond. After leaving in 1976, he founded Conway Cycles, running repairs from his home garage before opening a bicycle shop in Omagh in 1989. For a decade it was a hub for local cyclists. After closing, he turned to selling and repairing lawnmowers.

Alongside his business success, Pat was devoted to his family.

He met his wife, Vera McCrossan from Drumquin, at the INF Ballroom in Omagh in 1960.

They married soon after and raised seven children, passing on values of hard work, honesty and integrity.

Pat retired in 1999, with his son Sean taking over the business.

Retirement brought no slowing down – he became active in the Loughmacrory Development Association and was known as a man who ‘got things done’.

Fiona said, “Those who knew my father knew he was always busy and on the go, but that he always had time to stop for a chat. He was genuine, kind-hearted and always ready with a joke or an anecdote.”

Pat also had a lifelong passion for antiques, especially clocks, and a great love of animals.

In later years he enjoyed walking his dog along the lough, feeding the birds, and keeping his garden immaculate.

“Always a wink, a lift and the odd scowl for his 19 grandchildren,” Fiona said, “he will be so sadly missed by his family and the Loughmacrory community.”