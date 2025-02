BERAGH man Jim Keenan, who marked his 100th birthday last year by reflecting on a life full of ‘twists and turns’, passed away peacefully late last month, just weeks shy of his 101st birthday.

Born on February 9, 1924, Mr Keenan attributed his longevity to cod liver oil during an interview with the Ulster Herald last year.

A well-respected figure in the local community, he was laid to rest following a funeral service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Beragh, attended by family, friends, and neighbours.

During the service, Chief Celebrant Monsignor Colum Currie reflected on the vast changes Jim had witnessed in his century of life. He noted that, despite surviving a serious motorcycle accident in his 20s, Jim went on to live a full and active life. He was widely-known for his courteous manner in running JJ Keenan Motors, the well-established car dealership between Beragh and Sixmilecross.

Jim’s working life began at the age of 13 when he took his first job at Sixmilecross Co-Op, earning just 12 and a half pence per week.

“Sixmilecross was a great village at that time,” he told us.

“There were no set working hours, we just finished in the Co-Op at whaterver time the people stopped coming in. But you still were expected to be there at 9am the next morning.”

After recovering from his accident, Jim pursued his passion for motorcycles and cars, which led him into the motor industry – a career he embraced for decades.

Alongside his business ventures, he found lasting companionship with his wife, Nora Kilpatrick from Stewartstown, with whom he shared a happy marriage until her passing six years ago.

Concluding his homily, Monsignor Currie described Jim Keenan as a man of deep faith, which remained a guiding force throughout his long and remarkable life.