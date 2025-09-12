Tributes to Beragh woman who took great pride in her family

MOURNERS at the Requiem Mass of Beragh native Teresa Colton heard how much life had changed in the nine decades since her birth.

Although she had spent many years living in Omagh, Teresa was returned to her native parish for burial this week. The last surviving member of her family, she was born and raised in the townland of Clogherney.

Daughter of the late John and Mary Ann, she was predeceased by her siblings John, Joe, Tommy, Matt, Hughie, Barney and Mary-Ellen. She is survived by her children Esther (Dermott), Pauline and Joan (Vincent).

In his homily, Fr Michael O’Dwyer reflected on the vast changes Teresa had lived through, contrasting her early years in the 1930s and 40s with life today.

“Teresa Colton lived six times longer than Carlo Acutis who was canonised at the weekend. She influenced many people during her long life, especially her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours,” he said.

“She grew up in Clogherney as part of a large family. Compared to our lifestyle today, the time in which she grew up was tough. The comforts we take for granted – electricity, running water, central heating, cars – were unavailable in her young day.

“The prospect and importance of secondary education brought Teresa to Omagh.

“Education and advances in the standard of living after the Second World War meant an improvement in lifestyle.

“Her home in Shergrim Glen is concrete proof of how much she valued the comfort she acquired over the years.”

Fr O’Dwyer added that while Teresa witnessed many changes in her lifetime, her faith and devotion to the rosary and St Padre Pio were constants. He also remembered her love of cooking, and the pride she took in gathering her family around the table.

“The photos around her home tell of the importance of her family,” he said.