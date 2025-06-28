Tributes to Carrickmore woman who loved caring for others

REMEMBERED as an ‘extraordinary daughter’ and a ‘kind, generous person’, the Requiem Mass for Martina ‘Teeny’ Rodgers took place recently at St Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore.

Ms Rodgers, the beloved daughter of Margaret and the late Brian Rodgers, passed away on Monday, June 16. During the service, Father Peter McAnenly described her as ‘someone who reflected great love in and through her life’.

“As well as praying for Martina today, we pray for her family,” he said.

Advertisement

The congregation heard how Ms Rodgers, a former pupil of St Colmcille’s Primary School and the Dean Maguirc College, later trained as a hairdresser at the old Omagh tech before beginning her career as an auxiliary nurse at Omagh County Hospital.

She later worked in the rehabilitation unit of the new hospital.

“She loved her work and enjoyed caring for others,” Fr McAnenly said.

“It was through her work that she got to know so many people and made wonderful friends.”

He added that following her passing, a former colleague spoke warmly of her dedication: “Patients always came first. Martina was a real carer at heart.”

In recent years, Ms Rodgers was also the primary carer for her mother, supporting her in every way possible.

“Martina was an extraordinary daughter who gave all to her mother,” Fr McAnenly added. “She was also a much-loved sister and aunt who adored her little nieces and nephews.”

Advertisement

He also referred to Martina’s love of cats and her sense of humour, describing her as ‘someone who enjoyed banter and a bit of fun’.

Tributes poured in on social media, with one describing Ms Rodgers as ‘The Irreplaceable Teeny’.

“She was kind, gentle, hard-working, funny and loyal… a beautiful soul in every way,” the tribute read.

Ms Rodgers was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Dunmoyle, alongside her late father Brian.