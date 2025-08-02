Tributes to Castlederg man who left a ‘legacy of love’

THERE have been warm tributes following the passing of Castlederg man Seamus Lafferty, who died on the morning of his 72nd birthday, Wednesday, July 23.

Seamus was remembered as an excellent son, a wonderful brother, and a much-loved uncle.

His funeral took place last Friday at St Patrick’s Church, Castlederg, the very church he lived just a stone’s throw from and where he had been baptised 72 years earlier.

Advertisement

Seamus was a cherished brother to Charlie, Sheila, Marty and Myra, and a loving uncle to Kevin, Rory, Christine, Edel and Sinéad. He was also a great-uncle to Ronan, Nora, Niamh and Cillian.

Born in Castlederg to parents James and Elizabeth, Seamus grew up in Brooke Park. He attended St Patrick’s Primary School and St Eugene’s High School. At 18, he travelled to London for a year before returning home to Castlederg, where he lived out the rest of his life.

During the Requiem Mass, Fr Paul Fraser shared reflections from the family, describing Seamus as a man who treated everyone with kindness and respect.

“Family was everything to Seamus,” Fr Fraser said. “His family described him as an excellent son, a great brother, and a much-loved uncle. He treated everybody the same way he would have wanted to be treated – a kind, modest man who loved music and the craic around the Derg.”

Fr Fraser also recalled a fond family memory of Seamus’s return from London: “He came back with a record player and a hairdryer, the best way to make a big entrance for his younger siblings!”

Seamus worked in various roles with Enterprise Ulster until his 30s, when his mother Lizzie was diagnosed with dementia. It was then, Fr Fraser said, that Seamus’s true character shone through.

“He looked after his mother for ten years so she could remain at home, ensuring she was comfortable until her passing. His family admired how he dedicated himself completely to her care and never once complained.”

Advertisement

A music lover all his life, Seamus enjoyed everything from heavy metal to country and many genres in between.

Diagnosed with a serious illness two years ago, Seamus faced his health challenges with quiet strength and dignity.

Fr Fraser said that during their visits, Seamus showed no fear of death and was at peace with himself and the world.

“Seamus was a man at peace. He leaves behind a true legacy of love,” he said.