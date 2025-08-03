Tributes to former Omagh councillor Johnny McLaughlin

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Omagh councillor Johnny McLaughlin, who died yesterday.

Mr McLaughlin only officially retired from public life last month after almost 50 years spent advising and supporting people across Omagh and far beyond.

He was due to celebrate his 80th birthday this month.

He passed away at his Fintona home yesterday.

Mr McLaughlin is survived by his wife Olive, six children, 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

For several decades, he was a champion for the elderly, disabled, and unemployed, helping thousands to navigate the ever-changing and often confusing benefits system.

He served as an independent councillor on Omagh District Council until 2015.

In recent years, he has been based at an advice centre in Omagh.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald last month, he said he had always enjoyed helping people.

“It has been hard work at times, but the long period trying to help people has definitely given me great experience of life,” he said.

“During my lifetime, I’ve been in the boxing ring on more than 80 occasions, I’ve also served 20 years on the council, worked in Nestlé as the main shop steward dealing with management and now in the advice centre since 1980. Life has been good and, as we were always told in the boxing ring, if you don’t get up you’re beaten.

“The main aim for me through all those roles has been to do my best. For me, this has been a great learning. Most of the people I have met have been very genuine and it has been a privilege to assist them in some small way.”

Leading the tributes today following Mr McLaughlin’s death, West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “Johnny served so many in our community with dedication and compassion through his work as a local councillor and advocate for those in need. He was a well respected figure whose contributions will be long remembered.

“Sadly he just retired from his 50 years of service one month ago today.

“On behalf of the SDLP in West Tyrone, I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his beloved wife Olive, his children Steven, Amanda, Michelle, Geraldine, Yvonne, and John, his 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, his siblings Ginny, Peter, Rose, Bridget, Joe, and the wider McLaughlin family.”

Mr McLaughlin’s Requiem Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church in Omagh at 10am on Tuesday.