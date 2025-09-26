Tributes to former teacher at Omagh school and once panto villain

BORN in Belfast on September 1, 1938, and raised in Co Armagh, Robert ‘Robin’ Glendinning will be remembered by most in the Omagh area for his 11 years teaching English and History at Omagh Academy in the 1970s.

Mr Glendinning, who passed away in Comber on September 8 at the age of 87, also made his mark in politics and the arts.

A founding member of the Alliance Party, he left teaching in 1973 to become a full-time political organiser. He was also a gifted playwright and poet. His early works included ‘The Artist’, ‘Condemning Violence’, ‘Culture Vultures’, ‘Faith’, ‘Mumbo Jumbo’, ‘Stuffing It’ and perhaps most notably ‘Donny Boy’, which won Best New Play at the inaugural TMA Awards.

Advertisement

Recalling his father’s years in Omagh, Robin’s son Graham spoke of his passion for history, drama and sport.

“Whilst teaching at Omagh, and in conjunction with Stephen McKenna of the Christian Brothers, they wanted to take a group of kids down to visit the 1798 Rebellion sites on a cross-community trip,” he explained.

“It was the early 70s and the chairman of the board of governors, who was not keen on such arms across the barricades, banned the trip, deeming it unsafe. Dad, Stephen and Ross Henderson, who would later become Dad’s brother-in-law, gathered the kids into a coach and nipped off anyway, showing his love of history and disrespect for barriers more generally.”

While in Omagh, Mr Glendinning also acted with the Omagh Players, relishing his role as the villain in the pantomime ‘Babes in the Woods’.

“He made some children cry,” Graham said.

“They were brought to him at the interval to be convinced he wasn’t really a bad man.”

A keen sportsman, Mr Glendinning played rugby for the Omagh Accies, where he once took the field in a string vest when no kit was available.

Advertisement

It was through the club that he met his future wife, Fintona’s Lorna Kyle.

Their courtship, Graham said, “evolved from trips to the greyhounds in Lifford to a long and happy marriage.”

The couple went on to have three children, Sarah, Graham and Robert.

Mr Glendinning’s funeral took place on Friday, September 12, in St Mary’s, Kilmood, Lisbane, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.