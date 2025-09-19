Tributes to Garvaghey man dedicated to his family and community

A DEVOTED husband, father, grandad and great-grandad whose quiet dedication to family, church and community left a lasting mark has been laid to rest.

Wilfred Thomas Bell passed away peacefully at his home on Garvaghey Hill on Sunday, September 7, aged 93.

The large congregation that filled St Mark’s Parish Church, Newtownsaville, for his funeral was testament to the esteem in which he was held.

The service of thanksgiving, led by Reverend Olivia Downey and parish reader Alan Lavelle, included heartfelt tributes from his family, with his granddaughter Paula Crawford moving many to tears as she read a verse in memory of her beloved ‘Granda Bell’.

Born on May 28, 1932 on the Big Hill, Garvaghey, Wilfred was the younger son of Alexander and Florence Bell and brother to Mervyn.

He attended Beltany School before leaving at 14 to ‘serve his time’ in the building trade under Bertie White.

That apprenticeship instilled a strong work ethic that shaped the rest of his life.

It was during those early working years that Wilfred met the love of his life, Jean Rainey.

Their romance blossomed quietly, with Jean recalling glimpses of him cycling the Broad Road, before the pair were married at Clogherney Presbyterian Church in April 1960.

Earlier this year, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, proudly receiving a congratulatory card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

After their wedding, Wilfred built the family home on the Big Hill, which became the heart of family life for decades to come.

The couple raised three children – Lorna, Stephen and Ian – and later delighted in the arrival of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, each of whom he greeted with a smile and time to spare.

Wilfred worked for a spell in Dungannon Park, proudly bringing home his first £12 wage packet, before turning his hand to poultry farming.

He built up a family business that continued until his retirement at 70. Even then, he would often be spotted walking the cats to the sheds ‘just to make sure things were being done right’.

Faith and service were central to his life.

A lifelong member of St Mark’s, he served over 30 years as Secretary of the Select Vestry and was the man who quietly got things done around the church.

He was also a dedicated member of Newtownsaville LOL 646, where he once played flute and pipes, later serving as Worshipful Master.

In May this year, he was presented with his 75-year membership jewel – a moment of pride and reflection.

Though happiest at home, Wilfred enjoyed travel too.

He and Jean visited relatives in Canada, enjoyed cruises with friends and family, and ticked off long-held ambitions by seeing the Winter Palace in St Petersburg and the Berlin Wall.

But those who knew him say his true legacy was much closer to home – in his devotion to family, his steady faith, and his neighbourly spirit.

In his final months, he was lovingly supported by his wife Jean, his children, wider family circle, carers and nurses.

In his last days, Wilfred told his family he was ready, pointing to the sky and saying simply, “I’m going up-up-up.”

He is survived by wife Jean, daughter Lorna (Dougie), sons Stephen (Eileen) and Ian (Sharon), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider family circle.