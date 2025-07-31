Tributes to Loughmacrory man remembered as a ‘hard grafter’

A HAMMER was placed on the coffin of 75-year-old Frankie Rafferty this week, a fitting tribute to a man who spent his life dedicated to hard work.

Frankie, from Loughmacrory, was laid to rest on Monday following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church, after his passing on Saturday, July 26.

He was the beloved husband of the late Bridget, cherished father of Stephen and Julie, and a proud grandfather to Caolan, Aisling, Meadhbh, Ferdia, Briege, Michael, and great-granddaughter Eabha Grace.

Advertisement

He was also the much-loved brother of Jackie, Sheila, and Dessie, and was predeceased by Rosie, Michael, and Ignatius.

Speaking during the Mass, Fr Peter McAnenly reflected on Frankie’s life, recalling recent visits and the gradual decline in his health since Christmas.

“As a young man, after learning his trade in carpentry, he went out to the world of work,” said Fr McAnenly. “I believe he worked for a time in Iraq, the United States, and in England.”

In 1988, Frankie began working for Mick Daly of Daly Construction, becoming part of a team that travelled the country for work. He remained with the company until Christmas of last year.

“Many have said he loved his work. He was a hard grafter, and for many years he worked on sites across the country,” Fr McAnenly added.

He also spoke of Frankie’s deep devotion to his family.

“He and Bridget were richly blessed with many years of married life together. They were blessed with a son and daughter, and in recent years he lived to see six grandchildren come along. Just a month ago, he was delighted with the arrival of wee Eabha Grace, his great-granddaughter. As one life passes, another new life comes.”

Advertisement

Following the Mass, Frankie was interred in the adjoining cemetery at St Mary’s Church.