Tributes to man at the heart of Strabane’s GAA community

THE funeral has taken place for proud Strabane Gael and devoted charity volunteer Patsy McElroy, who passed away last Saturday, August 9.

A lifelong resident of the town, Mr McElroy played a key role in reviving the GAA during the early 1960s and remained a loyal supporter of the present-day Sigersons club.

Beyond sport, he gave generously of his time to charitable causes, volunteering with the Foyle Hospice and supporting Riding for the Disabled, among others.

At Tuesday’s funeral at St Mary’s of Melmount, Fr Malachy Gallagher reflected on a defining moment in Mr McElroy’s life, when he met his beloved wife, Brigid, at the age of 24. The couple were married for 56 years and raised five children – Louise, Patrick, Noreen, Geraldine, and Dolores – and were blessed with 12 grandchildren, including the late baby Aoife.

Speaking at the funeral, Fr Gallagher said, “Patsy was a man who was held in high esteem by all who knew him and the amount of people who have visited his family home over the last couple of days clearly shows this.

“Patsy was a man who put others needs ahead of his own and service to others was an essential part of his life.”

In 2018, Mr McElroy was diagnosed with vascular dimentia and was unable to drive, but his kind, compassionate nature continued in his later years.

Strabane Sigersons paid tribute this week, stating, “Everyone associated with the GAA in Strabane wish to extend their heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Patsy McElroy, Ballycolman Estate on their sad loss.

“Patsy hailed from a family who gave great service to the GAA down through the years and was involved in the revival of the GAA in Strabane from the early 1960s and alongside his wife Brigid and family were staunch supporters of the present day Sigersons club.”

Interment followed the requiem mass at the adjoining cemetery at Melmount Church.