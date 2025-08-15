Tributes to man who helped establish Castlederg’s GAA club

A “HUMBLE and gentle” businessman, who helped to found Castlederg’s GAA club, has been laid to rest.

The Requiem Mass for Hugo McLaughlin took place at St Patrick’s Church, Castlederg, on Monday.

Hugo was the son of the late John and Annabella, loving brother of Mary, Carmel and Maigread, and dear uncle to Declan, John and Mary.

Rev Paul Fraser told mourners that Hugo began his education at St Patrick’s Primary School before boarding at St Columb’s in Derry.

Finding boarding life difficult, he returned home after a few years to work in the family business.

“Many will remember Hugo at the electronics store as a very quiet, humble man, who wasn’t your stereotypical businessman,” Rev Fraser said.

“At the wake, people told stories of how Hugo would repay small acts of kindness with TVs and how he would visit customers when they were sick.

“To Hugo, people weren’t customers – they were friends and neighbours.”

Rev Fraser recalled how, in 1978 – the same year Hugo’s father died – the business was destroyed by a bomb that devastated the town.

“Yet Hugo had the McLaughlin resilience and built the store up again.”

While work was important to Hugo, so too was Irish culture. He loved everything traditional – céilí, Irish dancing and Scór – and was a founding member of the town’s GAA club.

A passionate Tyrone supporter, he was known for wearing his county jersey to every match.

Faith was also central to his life. Brought up in a strong faith tradition, he later volunteered for the Parish Council and helped with various church fundraisers.

“He is the proud son of Castlederg,” Rev Fraser said.

Following Requiem Mass, burial took place in the adjoining graveyard at St Patrick’s Church.

In an online tribute, the Committee and Members of Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan GAA said: “Hugo was a devoted supporter of our club and represented Castlederg with great pride in the 1980s, competing in the Scór set dancing competitions.

“In this time of sorrow, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his extended family and friends, and our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time. May Hugo rest in peace.”