Tributes to much-loved Strabane man Tommy ‘Tiny’ Barr

STRABANE has lost another of its long-standing residents following the passing of much-loved local man Tommy Barr on Thursday at the age of 94.

A lifelong GAA and soccer fan, ‘Tiny’ as he was affectionately known, was born in June 1931. He grew up on the Urney Road and was educated at Barrack Street School before going on to play professional football for Sligo Rovers, Derry City and Wigan Athletic.

Paying tribute, Mr Barr’s grandson Cllr Jason Barr said, “Granda proudly served the town as a fireman, a profession which his two sons, Thomas and the late Kieran, as well as grandson Adam, joined. He was also a security man in Adria as well as a labourer for Gambles Builders.

“He took to sports at a young age, especially football and Gaelic games, in which he excelled. Playing for Lámh Dhearg, Tommy was part of the winning Tyrone Minor team of 1948 and it was during his sporting days that he got the nickname ‘Tiny’ due to his height.”

Away from sport, Tommy was an integral member of Strabane Brass Band, where he played for over 65 years.

“He was John Wayne’s number one fan, a quiet man, a gentleman, but most of all, a family man,” Cllr Barr added.

Cllr Barr also thanked staff at Woodmount Nursing Home who cared for Tommy with “love and dignity.”

Strabane GAA paid tribute in an online message saying. “Everyone associated with the GAA in Strabane wish to extend their heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Tommy Barr, Mount Carmel View, on their sad loss.”

Strabane Brass Band also issued a statement, saying, “Tommy was a stalwart of the brass band movement in our town, with a lifelong association marked by his own dedication and the involvement of his children and grandchildren. His remarkable contribution and enduring presence enriched both St Joseph’s Brass Band and Strabane Brass Band.

“He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Mr Barr’s funeral took place on Saturday at St Mary’s Church, Melmount.