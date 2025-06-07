Tributes to much respected Carrickmore man

A CARRICKMORE man who passed away late last month was predeceased by his daughter just under five months earlier.

The community was shocked and saddened when Eleanor Fox died unexpectedly on January 2. Mourners at the funeral of her father, Pat Fox, at St Colmcille’s Church in Carrickmore heard how the past year had been an especially difficult one for the Fox family.

Born in July 1942, Pat was 82 years old when he died.

Advertisement

Parish priest Fr Peter McAnenly expressed his belief that, as Pat passed from this life, he was welcomed by his son, Michael, and daughter, Eleanor.

One of five children raised in the townland of Creggan, Pat began his working life on powerlines for a company in England, a job he continued upon returning to Ireland.

He later worked as a farm labourer for a company in Lisburn and then secured employment with McAleer and Rushe before going out on his own.

Pat was known throughout the parish and beyond for the high standards of his work.

“For many long years, he worked around this parish and further afield, digging sewers and carrying out general ground works,” Fr McAnenly said.

“He was a hard worker and grafter, and he continued until just a couple of years ago. He made many friends through his work and was well noted for always doing a good job. He clearly enjoyed being busy.”

Pat and his wife Maureen were married in August 1968 and made their home on the Creggan Road, where they raised their five children.

Advertisement

“To Patrick, Louise and Adrian, you will often think in the future about things you did with your father, places you visited together,” Fr McAnenly continued. “You will often think of the great provider your father was, his strong work ethic and how he did his best for each of you.

“He was a man who quietly lived out his faith, nourished by going to First Mass in the parish every Sunday morning.

“Indeed, he was there in the same seat at Creggan Church until just a few weeks ago.”

Pat Fox is survived by his wife, Maureen (Kelly); children Paddy (Mary Teresa), Louise (Nicky), and Adrian; grandchildren Pauric, Malachy and Emma; and sister Ellie McElduff.

He was predeceased by his son Michael, daughter Eleanor, sisters Mary Kelly and Kathleen Rafferty, and brother Mickey.