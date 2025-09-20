Tributes to Omagh man who ‘brought so much joy to others’

AN Omagh man who died last week following a short illness has been fondly remembered as the ‘best forklift driver’ at the former Nestlé factory in the town.

Brendan Rodgers, of Bracken Walk, died on September 11 aged 67. His Requiem Mass took place in the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, where a large congregation gathered to celebrate his life.

Mr Rodgers spent his whole life in Omagh and began his working career at Nestlé, where he quickly became well-known for his skill on the forklift.

It was one of many memories shared during the funeral service.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, children, Michael (Grace), Gavin (Emma), and grandchildren Elle, Parker, Maya and Hallie.

Mourners heard how Mr Rodgers had been born on September 5, 1958, and was brought up at Hunter’s Crescent on the Derry Road.

He married his wife, Yvonne, in June 1982, and they enjoyed 43 happy years of marriage together.

The presence of so many at the funeral was testament to the many people that Brendan had come into contact with, and the many friends that he had made.

One of a family of ten, the congregation was told that Brendan and Yvonne had lived in the parish throughout their married life, and that the people who knew him would retain so many happy memories.

“Brendan enjoyed life in every way. He was well-known to have so much fun and laughter, and he brought so much joy to others,” the congregation was told.

“He had a natural ability to light up a room and especially at a party. If you invited Brendan to your house, you knew that you were in for a fun-filled night. Brendan always loved to make a night a memorable win and would never arrive empty-handed, but with something for the hosts.”

Generous to the core and always doing things for the enjoyment of others, Brendan was described as ‘unselfish’ and someone who will be missed especially by his family whom he loved so much.

Mr Rodgers was diagnosed with a serious illness in March this year. Despite this, he was anxious to ensure that people were happy and that his wife, children and grandchildren were looked after.

He is also survived by his siblings Marion, Barney, Aiden, Stephen, Annette and Denise and a large family circle and was pre-deceased by the late Joe, Kate and Louise.

Funeral arrangements were carried out by Maguires of Omagh.