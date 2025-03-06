Tributes to Omagh man who commanded ‘quiet respect’

MOURNERS gathered at the Sacred Heart Church in Omagh on Tuesday to celebrate the life of Martin McGaughey, who passed away on Sunday.

Fr Eugene Hasson welcomed Mr McGaughey’s family to the Requiem Mass, describing him as a ‘reserved’ man whose ‘presence was felt’.

“We gather in sorrow at Martin’s passing, but also in gratitude for his life, his love, and his quiet but steadfast presence in the lives of so many,” said Fr. Hasson.

Advertisement

“Like all of us, Martin’s life had its own seasons, with times of joy and times of sorrow.”

Born on May 25, 1955, Mr McGaughey was the youngest of nine children to John and Mary McCaughey.

He grew up in Edenderry in what Fr Hasson described as a ‘close-knit family’.

“He and his late wife, Rosie, built their life together, sharing hopes and dreams,” Fr Hasson continued.

“Her passing in 2019 was a great loss for Martin and the family. They had reason to believe they would have more years together, but life had other plans.

“After her death, his family became even more central in his life. He spent his later years in Glenview Cottages, where he had the support he needed while maintaining his independence.”

The congregation heard how Mr McGaughey’s family described him as a ‘simple, unassuming man’ who was ‘not materialistic’.

Advertisement

“He was someone who commanded quiet respect,” said Fr Hasson.

“When Martin spoke, they all listened. He was reserved, but his presence was felt.”

While Mr McGaughey spent many years working hard in the building trade, his true passion was music.

“Martin was widely known for his music. It was his passion,” Fr Hasson explained.

“He played acoustic and bass guitar, and in a moving tribute, both guitars stood by his coffin during the week, as if keeping a solemn guard of honour.”

In what was described as a ‘comforting farewell,’ Fr Hasson also spoke of how Mr McGaughey’s bandmates played by his bedside while he was in palliative care, and how his family never left his side throughout his final five weeks.

“They all knew what music meant to Martin,” said Fr Hasson.

“His presence here on Earth will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in his family, his music, and in the lives of those he touched.”

Following the service, Mr McGaughey was laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.