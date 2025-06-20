Tributes to Omagh woman known for her kindness and generosity

THE death of Alice Duggan earlier this month was met with widespread sadness in Omagh, where she had lived for more than 30 years.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Alice was known for her warmth, strength, and love of family. Alice, of Johnston Park, was the beloved wife of Gerry and cherished mother to Dympna (Shaun), Steven (Claire), Christopher (Catherine), and the late Dermot. She was also a loving grandmother to Dana, Zara, Oliver, Jayden, and Tori.

Born on September 19, 1959, in the parish of Aghyaran, Alice was one of 16 children born to Arthur and Sarah. Seven of her siblings survive her.

At her funeral Mass on June 12, Parish Priest Fr Eugene Hasson paid tribute to Alice’s resilience and the values that defined her life.

“Alice’s life was not without its struggles, pain, and loss, but through it all she remained strong,” he told mourners.

“She came from a remarkable family and carried with her values of kindness, generosity, and deep love – values formed in a large and close-knit home.

“Home always meant the world to Alice. Love, loyalty, and presence were what mattered.”

Alice had a deep love for her husband Gerry, a steady and faithful bond that anchored their family life.

She adored her children and grandchildren, who brought her immense joy.

She also had a love for flowers and nature, which brought her peace and comfort.

One of Alice’s favourite pastimes was bingo, a passion she pursued with enthusiasm and joy.

Fr Hasson said that her family spoke fondly of her love for the game and the sparkle of fun and mischief that was part of her personality.

Alice and Gerry moved to Omagh in 1991 in search of a more manageable home due to ongoing back pain, which had begun to limit her physically.

Despite this, she remained as active as she could and continued to engage with life, especially when it came to spending time with those she loved.

Fr Hasson concluded his tribute by offering words of comfort: “Our faith tells us that death is not the end. Jesus said, ‘I am the Resurrection and the Life; whoever believes in me shall not die.’ It is in that promise now that we commend Alice into the hands of our loving God.”