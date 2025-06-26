Tributes to popular Omagh man described as a ‘true craftsman’

A ‘TRUE craftsman’ has been laid to rest following his battle with cancer.

Requiem Mass for Paul McKenna (51) was held on Saturday, where mourners heard about the life of the much-loved Omagh man, who passed away last week at the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his family. Originally from Culmore Park and living in Clontarf Drive, Mr McKenna was the devoted fiancé of Ciara and a loving stepdad to Ellie and Amy.

During the service, Father Eugene Hasson said Paul’s journey of faith began in the parish where he was born on July 29, 1973, the third child of the late Patsy and Ann.

“He was brought to baptism at this very church on August 12, 1973, growing up in Culmore Park in a house full of siblings, a house full of laughter, family and faith.

“He attended St Colmcille’s Primary School just behind this church and then moved on to St Patrick’s High School.

“By his own admission, and with his family’s smiling agreement, I was told Paul wasn’t the most academic student,” Fr Hasson said.

“But what he did find at school were life-long friendships, clearly shown in recent days through the outpouring of love and support at the wake.”

After leaving school at 15, Paul trained as a painter and decorator.

“Many homes were brightened by his skilled hands,” Fr Hasson continued.

“He was a true craftsman – people trusted him not only for his ability, but for who he was.”

Fr Hasson also reflected on how Paul’s passing mirrored the loss of his father, Patsy, who died from cancer in 2015.

“Patsy was a great fundraiser for cancer charities. It adds to the sorrow that Paul died from the same illness, and at an even younger age.

“We take comfort knowing that just as Patsy is now at peace, so too is Paul.

“His suffering is over, his struggle has passed, and he is now held in the embrace of the God who welcomed him in baptism.”

Following the service, interment took place in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.