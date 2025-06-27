Tributes to retired Strabane bread man loved by so many people

FAMILY and friends gathered in St Mary’s Church in Strabane on Monday to celebrate the life of well-known Laurel Drive resident Richie Crawford, who passed away on Friday. Originally from Porthall, Mr Crawford was fondly remembered as a sports enthusiast, a devoted family man, and a cherished member of the community.

A long-standing member of Strabane Golf Club, he proudly served as club captain in 1992. He was also a passionate supporter of both Strabane Sigersons and Donegal GAA.

Celebrating the Requiem Mass, Fr Michael Doherty spoke warmly of Mr Crawford’s friendly nature and the many connections he made throughout his life.

Advertisement

“Ritchie’s job as a bread man helped him in so many ways due to his personality, which allowed him to meet and talk to so many people and get to know their lives,” Fr Doherty said.

“In retirement, Ritchie loved his golf and, in recent years, tended his allotment where he would grow anything that he could and would enjoy his trips to Boston.”

Richie’s grandson Conal also paid a touching tribute.

“Granda retired from being a bread man on a number of occasions but always went back because he missed it, loved it – and because Granny Maura was going to kick him out because he had her tortured with jobs around the house,” he joked.

“One of his proudest achievements was becoming club captain at Strabane Golf Club and he was a big GAA club man and member of Sigersons, where he spent most Sundays playing pool and having a pint.”

He added, “Granda was a great role model who adored his family, leaving great memories we will cherish forever.”

Strabane Sigersons also paid tribute, remembering Mr Crawford as a valued and well-loved club man.

“One of life’s true gentlemen, he was a great character who could have spent time in anyone’s company, no matter what age,” said a club spokesperson.

Advertisement

Following Monday’s Mass, Mr Crawford was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery at St Mary’s.