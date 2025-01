STRABANE was left in shock on Christmas Eve following the passing of Pat Morris, a cherished figure in the community and a stalwart supporter of local causes.

Mr Morris of Innisfree Gardens was a well-known musician, football enthusiast, and integral member of several local groups.

He and his wife Kathleen were among the first families to settle in Innisfree Gardens in 1965, building a legacy of kindness, music, and community spirit.

A talented musician, Pat performed with several showbands, including The Playboys, and was a pivotal member of the Music To Your Ears group.

John McGinley of Music To Your Ears said: “Pat was a wonderful singer, steeped with a rich history of performing in many local bands. I knew Pat since I was a child and he was always a gentleman and very approachable. Pat was instrumental in establishing the Music To Your Ears group.

“He, alongside Terry McCafferty and Mickey Joe Harte, were always ready to help the less musical members of the group, showing great patience and more than happy to share their talents with the rest of us. He will be sorely missed.”

Mr Morris had a deep love of the local football scene, attending Derry City games as well as supporting both the men’s and women’s teams of his beloved Strabane Athletic.

A spokesperson for the club said on his passing: “At Strabane Athletic we are once again mourning the loss of a most loyal and respected supporter.

“Pat’s presence in his regular seat at home games and attending away fixtures when he could will be very much missed by our club.

“When Pat went into hospital, team boss Raymond Foy and lots of senior and reserve team players compiled a video of supportive messages and sent them to Omagh Hospital. I was there when Pat watched these on the TV screen in his room and can vouch for the fact that he was deeply-moved and highly-appreciative of this lovely gesture.”

Following his funeral on December 27, Mr Morris was interred in Strabane cemetery.