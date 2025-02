ISOBEL Porter, a devoted sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at South West Acute Hospital on January 19, aged 89.

A daughter of the late Ethel and Hilly, she was a beloved sister to James and the late William and John, and a much-loved aunt to John and Kathryn.

During a service of thanksgiving at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church on January 22, Reverend Jonathan Cowan reflected on her life, remembering her unwavering faith and dedication to family and community.

“It’s true to say that today, we are all saddened by Isobel’s sudden death,” said Rev Cowan. “I spent her final hours praying with her, and I had just arrived home when I heard of her passing. She was not alone- God was with her. Today, we thank Him for Isobel’s 89 years of life.”

Rev Cowan described Isobel as a woman of deep faith, choosing the word ‘faithful’ to define her character.

“She was most faithful in everything she did. When I spoke to her on Sunday evening, her eyes lit up at the mention of her brothers’ names. She was a devoted sister who did so much for her family.”

He also highlighted Isobel’s love for her niece and nephew.

“She thought the world of them. Though she had no children of her own, she loved children dearly.”

Beyond her family, Isobel played an essential role in the church, serving as a dedicated treasurer.

“She excelled in this role, carrying it out with great faithfulness,” said Rev Cowan.

Her passion for cooking, baking, and knitting was also fondly remembered.

Following the service, Ms Porter was laid to rest in Mountjoy Presbyterian Church graveyard.