Trillick family’s special gift to hospital in memory of James

THE ‘Forget Me Not’ Bereavement Suite at South West Acute Hospital has received a very special gift thanks to the generosity of a Trillick family and the local community.

Michael and Kirsty McCaffrey, along with their daughter Bella, recently donated a cuddle cot in memory of their baby son James, who sadly passed away in January 2025.

Wanting to do something positive in James’s memory, the McCaffrey family organised a charity climb of the Cuilcagh Boardwalk ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

Joined by family and friends, their heartfelt effort raised enough funds to purchase a cuddle cot – a piece of equipment that gives bereaved parents more precious time with their baby after they have passed away.

Brenda McCabe, Lead Midwife at South West Acute Hospital, expressed her deep gratitude.

She said, “A cuddle cot is a special cot that enables parents to spend more time with their baby. It can also allow families to take their baby home for those precious final moments together in familiar surroundings, supported by loved ones. Thanks to the McCaffrey family’s kindness, this gift will bring comfort to many parents during the most difficult of times.”

The McCaffrey family has spoke of how thankful they are for the wonderful support shown by relatives and friends.