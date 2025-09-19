BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Trillick family’s special gift to hospital in memory of James

  • 19 September 2025
The McCaffrey family from Trillick are pictured making the presentation to the ‘Forget Me Not’ Bereavement Suite staff. Pictured, from left, are Head of Midwifery and Gynaecology, Western Trust Brenda McClafferty, Lead midwife of South West Acute Hospital Brenda McCabe, baby James’s father Michael McCaffrey, mum Kirsty McCaffrey, big sister Bella, and nanny Julie McCaffrey and Sr Alison Ferguson, Community Midwifery Team Leader.
WeAre Tyrone - 19 September 2025
THE ‘Forget Me Not’ Bereavement Suite at South West Acute Hospital has received a very special gift thanks to the generosity of a Trillick family and the local community.

Michael and Kirsty McCaffrey, along with their daughter Bella, recently donated a cuddle cot in memory of their baby son James, who sadly passed away in January 2025.

Wanting to do something positive in James’s memory, the McCaffrey family organised a charity climb of the Cuilcagh Boardwalk ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

The McCaffrey family pictured at the top of Cuilcagh Boardwalk along with family and friends who supported their incredible fundraising efforts to purchase a cuddle cot in memory of their baby James.

Joined by family and friends, their heartfelt effort raised enough funds to purchase a cuddle cot – a piece of equipment that gives bereaved parents more precious time with their baby after they have passed away.

Brenda McCabe, Lead Midwife at South West Acute Hospital, expressed her deep gratitude.

She said, “A cuddle cot is a special cot that enables parents to spend more time with their baby. It can also allow families to take their baby home for those precious final moments together in familiar surroundings, supported by loved ones. Thanks to the McCaffrey family’s kindness, this gift will bring comfort to many parents during the most difficult of times.”

The McCaffrey family has spoke of how thankful they are for the wonderful support shown by relatives and friends.

