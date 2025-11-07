Advertisement

Trip down memory lane on Castlederg’s old tramway

  • 7 November 2025
Pictured is Castlederg Station looking towards Victoria Bridge in 1933. Photo: Charles P Friel
7 November 2025
A trip down the historical Castlederg tramway will take place later this month.

On Wednesday, November 26, an interesting talk hosted by railway historian Charles Friel will take place at the Mellon centre for Migration Studies in the Ulster American Folk Park.

The Castlederg and Victoria Bridge tramline, which closed in 1933, was just seven miles long and held Ireland’s first internal combustion railcar and its first diesel locomotive.

A spokesperson for the West Tyrone Historical Society, who are hosting the event, said: “Everyone is very welcome to join us. If you haven’t been before, you will be especially welcome – and bring a friend!”

