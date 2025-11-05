Triple award success for residents of Donaghmore

A Tyrone village is celebrating winning a prestigious trio of awards in quick succession.

Donaghmore has been named as the winner of the ‘Village’ category at this year’s ‘Ulster in Bloom’ awards.

‘Ulster in Bloom’, organised by Translink and the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), recognises the outstanding gardening achievements and environmental stewardship of local communities across Northern Ireland’s council areas.

This year’s entries showcased exceptional community pride, commitment, promotion of wellbeing and sustainability, from colourful village displays to vibrant urban planting schemes, as well as initiatives which boost biodiversity and enhance the climate.

This latest success came just weeks after Donaghmore won two categories – ‘Best Kept Small Village’ and ‘Best of the Best’ – at the 2025 ‘Best Kept’ Awards, organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council.

Speaking after the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ win, a spokesperson for Donaghmore Horticultural Community said, “Thank you to Mid Ulster District Council, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, our very generous sponsors, the local community and our hard-working volunteers for their dedication and commitment to our village.”

The spokesperson also shared the group’s delight in having won the two ‘Best Kept’ awards.

“We won ‘Best Kept Small Village’ and ‘Best of the Best’, which is overall winner of all the categories,” they said.

So far this year, Donaghmore Horticultural Community has won a total of five awards, having taken home both the Green Flag Award for its work in community green spaces and the ‘Best Kept Village in Ireland’ award presented by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council earlier this year.