MEMBERS of the Castlederg community and far beyond turned out in their droves recently to celebrate the success of a recent fundraising drive which saw an extraordinary £90,000 raised for three local charities in memory of Conor Browne.

The fundraising tractor and truck run, which took place in September, saw hundreds lining the streets as a convoy of tractors and trucks made its way through Castlederg in aid of Air Ambulance NI, REVIVE-ICU, and the Castlederg/Aghyaran Community First Responders group.

The 28-year-old father, who had a deep love of farming, was tragically killed following an attack outside a bar in Castlederg on September 2, 2023.

The Castlederg man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital’s ICU but passed away two days later. Two individuals are currently awaiting trial for murder and related charges.

Event organisers, Peter Lynch, Brian Quinn, Peter McGlynn, John Spence and Gavin Cassidy, handed over the funds to the charities earlier this month, with Air Ambulance NI receiving £40,000; REVIVE-ICU (a charity which support the work of the Regional Intensive Care Unit in Belfast) receiving £40,000 and the newly-formed Castlederg/Aghyaran Community First Responders receiving £10,000.

Peter Lynch has expressed his thanks to everyone who supported the charity truck run.

“We’re truly beyond words,” he said. “From start-to-finish, there was a feeling you just can’t describe; a mix of pride, emotion and togetherness that filled Castlederg. It was a perfect tribute to Conor; turning heartbreak into hope, and loss into lasting impact.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this possible.

“To everyone who bought or helped sell raffle tickets, those who kindly donated the raffle prizes and auction items and a special thank you to everyone who bid and bought so generously during the auction.

“Also, a big thank you to everyone who gave cash/cheque donations, those who contributed via the GoFundMe page, and to all the businesses who offered their time and services.

“To the many lorry and tractor men and women who polished up their vehicles and joined the convoy, you turned the roads into a moving tribute that could be felt across every town we passed,” he continued.

“And to the many spectators who stood out in each town to wave and show their support, thank you.”