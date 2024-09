A BIRD society based in Omagh will host their annual sales day this weekend, in what is destined to be a hoot for all in attendance.

Omagh and District Caged Bird Society, a local club that has been successfully soaring since being re-established in 2019, will host their annual sales day and fundraising event this Saturday in Knockmoyle Community Hall.

The club, which meets once a month to share their unique knowledge, experience, and advice with fellow bird fanciers from the local area, has invited everyone – whether they have little or lots of bird knowledge – to get a taste of what their society is all about.

In the past, these annual sales days have seen a wide selection of wonderful winged creatures on display – from Red Zebra Finches to domestic Canaries – along with bird seed and accoutrements aplenty. And this year is no different.

“We are hoping to see a wide range of birds on sale on Saturday and are appealing to anyone who may also be interested in selling aviary on Saturday to get in touch too,” said Erin Edgar, Omagh and District Cage Bird Society member.

For those more interested in bargains than birds, a car boot sale will also be held, making it a truly worthwhile day out for the entire family.

Omagh and District Caged Bird Society holds club meetings in Knockmoyle Community Hall on the last Thursday of every month at 8pm.

“Please come along on Saturday, or to one of our club meetings, to see what we are about,” added Erin.

“Even if you are just thinking about joining our club, please get in touch with me, our chairman Paul Monaghan, or any other committee member for further information.”

Omagh and District Cage Bird Society can be contacted by searching them on Facebook.