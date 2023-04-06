Tyrone cancer survivor raises £5,000 in London half marathon

AN Eskra man who was diagnosed with prostate cancer at 49-years-old completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, raising almost £5,000 for charity.

Martin O’Hagan travelled to the UK capital last weekend to take part in his first half marathon, through which he intended to raise both money for and awareness around prostate cancer – the most common cancer among men in the UK, with around 52,300 new cases every year (2016-2018).

Speaking with the UlsterHerald after completing the run, still brimming with the pride of what he had just achieved, Martin told us how he felt about what he had done and thanked all those who donated to Prostate Cancer UK through his JustGiving page.

“The run was by no means easy, but the crowd, the atmosphere and my family got me over the finish line,” said Martin.

When the former Eskra Emmett’s GAA player spoke with the ‘Herald a few weeks ago, he described how his cancer was only discovered after he begrudgingly followed his wife’s advice to attend the doctors.

“I was lucky that I went and got seen when I did.

“Otherwise, who knows what would have happened to me,” said Martin.

“I know that what I did on Sunday raised nearly £5,000 for a charity that will help people who get that same diagnosis that I received,” said Martin.

“I am proud of that.”

However, Martin hopes that something additional has been gained by his efforts too.

“As well as raising the money, I hope I have helped spread a message to other men that being conscious and proactive about your health is important.

“I hope a few worried men make that all-important first step and go see their doctor,” said Martin.

Martin then thanked everyone who donated to his JustGiving page (which is still open and can be found on his Facebook page).

“All those donations added up to a figure that now stands at £4,700, and continues to climb.

“I also want to thank my family for all the support they have given me, especially my wife, and my two boy, both who surprised me by showing up in London to lend their support,” Martin.

Concluding, Martin reminded anybody experiencing what they believe might be symptoms of prostate cancer to contact their doctors.

“If you have been sweeping some worries or warning signs aside, just go and get checked out.

“It could be nothing,” said Martin. “But why risk your life on it?”