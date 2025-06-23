Tyrone cyclists preparing for tough ‘top to bottom’ fundraiser

A TEAM of dedicated local cyclists is preparing to take on an epic 400-mile journey from Ireland’s most southerly to northerly points in just four days, all in aid of three cherished local charities.

The Mizen Head to Malin Head endurance challenge, set for the last weekend in July, aims to raise vital funds for Care for Cancer, the ASHA Centre in Omagh, and Every Step for Caiden Pritchard.

“We’re pushing ourselves physically, but it’s about giving something back to those in need,” said organiser Enda Harpur.

Advertisement

“We’ve taken on countless endurance events over the years, but this time, we’re more motivated than ever.”

The ASHA Centre, one of the benefiting organisations, is an eight-bed drug and alcohol treatment unit based in the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital.

Funds raised will go towards purchasing modern gym equipment to support recovery through healthy lifestyle choices.

“The team at ASHA strives to provide a holistic, person-centred, and recovery-oriented model of care,” said a representative.

“These funds will really help us encourage regular exercise as part of long-term wellbeing.”

The cyclists – Mr Harpur, Gerard McNabb, Ian Richie, Sean Donnelly, Noel O’Hanlon, Stephen Smyth, Stephen Gorman, Roger Harkness, PJ Shields and Aidan O’Connor – have been training intensely for months.

Katrina Donnelly and Austin McGrath will be providing back-up.

Advertisement

“We’re uniting our love of cycling with our passion for making a difference,” Mr Harpur said. “Now, we just need the public to get behind us.”

He added, “Together, let’s make every mile count!”