Tyrone firefighters honoured for service to the community

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) recently held its Long Service and Good Conduct awards ceremony to honour local employees who have completed 20, 30, and 40 years of service.

The event took place on Thursday past at the new Learning and Development College (LDC) in Cookstown, which is set to officially open later this year.

Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Robert Scott, presented the awards, alongside NIFRS Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings, and chairperson of the NIFRS board, Jay Colville.

Aidan Jennings expressed his pride in the occasion, saying, “As Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, it is my privilege to publicly recognise and celebrate the long service of our employees across NIFRS. Each colleague receiving their Long Service and Good Conduct award has made a vital contribution to our organisation and the essential service we provide to the community.”

He also highlighted the significance of the new learning and development college, saying, “I am delighted that we are hosting our Long Service and Good Conduct awards ceremony in our new LDC in Cookstown.

“The College has been purpose-built to support the training needs of our Firefighters and employees.

“The official opening of the site is anticipated for later this year.”

Jay Colville, described the event as a ‘fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of the employees’.

“It is an honour to celebrate the dedication of all employees recognised for their service,” he said.

“These awards are a fitting tribute to their hard work and selflessness in protecting our community.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to each of our employees. Their roles have often required personal sacrifices, and I deeply appreciate every person’s dedication and resilience throughout their careers.”