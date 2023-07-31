Tyrone GAA club receives ‘weighty’ donation

PLAYERS and coaching staff of a Tyrone GAA club have benefited from a ‘weighty’ donation.

Glenelly GAC received the cash through Power NI’s ‘Helping Hands’ scheme to purchase various pieces of fitness training equipment.

‘Helping Hands’ works by giving company employees the chance to nominate a club, charity, or organisation they feel deserves financial support.

Advertisement

On this occasion, team player Cory Robinson put the Gaelic club’s name forward for consideration, with the money covering the cost of hex dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells.

“Power NI’s ‘Helping Hands’ initiative – which really champions local communities – has hugely helped Glenelly Gaelic Athletic Club,” explained Cory, who is also a member of staff with Power NI.

“Without their support we wouldn’t have been able to purchase equipment for training which will be used by everyone within the club. Glenelly is a self-funded club and can only continue with the generosity of the community and companies like Power NI. This funding is greatly appreciated.”

Based in Plumbridge, the club caters for juniors as well as men – who play their football in Division Three – and women – who compete in Division Two. Over the years, it has enjoyed much success.

Glenelly GAC member Kevin McConnell said, “Glenelly – like most other sporting clubs – struggled through the financial impact of Covid-19. We were only able to make it through it with community members being so generous towards the club and looking out for one another.

“We are grateful to Power NI for the support they have given us through these times and the assistance to grow the game at all levels. Power NI’s support has not gone unnoticed, and everyone associated with the club – and from within the local community – is very grateful for their generosity.”