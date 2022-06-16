Tyrone kennel celebrating ‘paw-some’ achievement

PAULA’S Paws raised the woof at an awards ceremony recently when it won ‘Kennel of the Year’ across Tyrone, Derry and Antrim.

The local business – located between Omagh and Cookstown – was established four years ago by passionate animal lovers, Paula Willis and her partner, Glen.

It provides short and long term boarding, day-care and grooming services to animals across Tyrone.

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Pet Awards 2022 was held in Belfast at the start of the month and highlights the dedication of those working within pet sector in Northern Ireland. There were thousands of nominations and almost 70,000 votes placed.

These figures convey the massive achievement for Paula and Glen to have won in such a competitive sector.

“Thank you all so much… this means the world to us,” said Paula, when thanking everyone who voted for the business in a social media post.

“We are devoted to caring and giving your fur babies the best time ever.”

Business is thriving for Paula and Glen and they have developed a loyal group of regular clients. In fact, the kennels are totally booked up for the remainder of 2022.

Paula said, “I have always had a passion for dogs and want to ensure they receive the best treatment while their owners have a wonderful time while on holiday.”

With plenty of spacious fields for the dogs to roam safely, as well as lots of comfy sofas for them to curl up and relax, any pet who checks into the award-winning Paula’s Paws is certainly very fur-tunate!