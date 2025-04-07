Tyrone kids get to learn about the importance of water

YOUNG people have been given the chance to learn more about the importance of water during site visits in Tyrone.

NI Water supported its framework contractors, Deane Public Works and GEDA, in welcoming over 60 schoolchildren to wastewater treatment works in Clogher and Dungannon.

The visits, part of the Build UK ‘Open Doors’ initiative, were coordinated by Construction Futures to offer young people a behind-the-scenes look at live construction sites and the diverse careers available in Northern Ireland’s construction industry.

Advertisement

Kieran Grant, Head of Wastewater Infrastructure at NI Water, emphasized the importance of these events.

“NI Water was delighted to support our valued contractors in showcasing their work to what could be the next generation of construction professionals.

“The visits provided a unique opportunity to experience the day-to-day operation of live sites while also highlighting our Higher-Level Apprenticeship programmes and career pathways.”

The initiative was particularly beneficial for secondary school students, who engaged with current apprentices and gained real-world insights into their career journeys.

Beyond career inspiration, the visits also underscored the critical work at Clogher and Dungannon, aimed at sustaining future generations.

NI Water took the opportunity to educate young visitors about water conservation and the importance of maintaining a healthy wastewater network.

This year marked the first time the ‘Open Doors’ initiative extended to Northern Ireland, thanks to Construction Futures, the Construction Employers Federation, GMB, and Unite the Union.

Advertisement

More than 30 events were held at various sites across the North, including several in Omagh.