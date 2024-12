SCHOOLS in Co Tyrone have joined forces with a local befriending service to brighten the holiday season for older people.

In a mark of true Christmas spirit, St Teresa’s Primary School, Loughmacrory, St Brigid’s Primary School, Mountfield, and Drumragh Integrated College have hand written cards filled with personal messages to elderly people.

The cards were delivered throughout December, bringing a touch of Christmas cheer to the homes of the recipients.

The unique initiative is coordinated by National Lottery funded project, Beyond the Call – a befriending service which aims to combat loneliness by fostering meaningful connections.

Sharing the motivations behind the project, coordinator, Laurence Harte, said: “Christmas is a time for connection and warmth, but for many older adults it can also be a time of isolation. These cards serve as a simple yet powerful reminder that someone who cares is thinking of them.”

Pupils at the three respective schools have embraced the project with enthusiasm, with many of their messages reflecting their appreciation for the wisdom and stories of older generations, according to Laurence.

For some, these messages will be the highlight of their holiday season and as one teacher said: “This project has been a wonderful way for our students to learn about the importance of empathy and the joy of giving. It’s a meaningful experience that bridges generations and spreads joy to everyone involved.”