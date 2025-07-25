Tyrone man giving back to charities who helped him at tough times

A Tyrone man who has overcome both cancer and heart disease is on a mission to give back to two charities who helped him when he needed it most – all while driving a tractor dressed as a gorilla!

John O’Neill, affectionately known as ‘The Governor’ by colleagues at Woodvale Construction Company, has already embarked on his extraordinary 400-mile fundraising journey from Malin Head to Mizen Head in his comical costume.

John is taking on this unique challenge to raise vital funds for the British & Irish Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK, and it’s slow and steady that wins the race, as he’ll be going at just 11mph in his 1944 Ferguson TE20 tractor.

To show their support to John as he tests his endurance and determination, Woodvale Construction Company made a generous £2,000 donation to launch the fundraising campaign.

The cheque was presented by chairman Desmond Scott FCIOB and managing director Robert Ewing FCIOB, who commended John’s strength and spirit.

“John is an inspiration to us all,” said Desmond Scott.

“His resilience, humour and generosity embody the very best of our team spirit at Woodvale.

“We’re proud to stand behind him on this incredible journey,” he added.

Expected to take more than a week, John’s journey along some of Ireland’s most scenic roads has already started to attract widespread attention the Woodvale employee spreading awareness, raising funds, and putting smiles on faces wherever he goes.

Donations can be made online via John’s official fundraising page.