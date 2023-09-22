Tyrone man is named ‘engineer of the year’

A TALENTED Aghyaran man has been named Openreach’s ‘Engineer of the Year 2023’ at a glittering awards ceremony held in London, achieving the highest place out of all engineers across the UK for this accolade.

Darrell McVitty has been an Openreach engineer for five years, and he has helped to build, manage and maintain the region’s largest digital infrastructure and upgrading Northern Ireland to Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband across the network.

The 42-year-old father-of-three was one of 75 UK finalists in the Openreach Shining Stars Awards 2023, shortlisted from 1,200 nominees, which saw 21 recognised in seven categories, including ‘Exceptional Engineers’, ‘Safety’, ‘Inclusion’, ‘Environment Champions’, and ‘Best Boss’.

Darrell was nominated by his colleagues for his steady leadership, expertise, problem-solving ability and unwavering support to both his peers and customers.

“Darrell is always the same friendly, approachable person 24/7 and I’m proud to call him my boss.” said one nomination.

Speaking about his achievement, Darrell said that he simply ‘couldn’t believe it’.

“When my name was called out as a winner of Openreach’s Engineer of the Year, I couldn’t believe it! Being nominated by my colleagues for this award makes it even more special,” he said. “The work carried out on a day-to-day basis is testament to the fantastic engineers and the comradery between the team in the west.

“A reliable broadband connection can have such a positive impact on people’s everyday lives, and it gives me great pride knowing that Openreach is at the heart of it.”