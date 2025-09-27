Tyrone MLA honoured to get a letter from the Vatican

WEST Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has expressed his deep gratitude after receiving a personal letter from the Vatican on behalf of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

Sent through the Secretariat of State, the letter acknowledged Mr McCrossan’s message of congratulations to the Holy Father on his election as Supreme Pontiff and extended blessings to the people of West Tyrone.

Mr McCrossan said, “It is an extraordinary honour to receive this letter from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His warm words of gratitude and his blessings for the people of West Tyrone mean a great deal to me and to the community I represent. Faith plays an important role in the lives of so many families here, and this letter will be cherished as a mark of respect and connection to the Holy Father.

“To have the Pope personally extend his prayers and blessings to the people of West Tyrone is profoundly moving. It is a reminder that our community, though small in the wider world, is held in the thoughts and prayers of the leader of the Catholic Church. For many, this message will be a source of hope, comfort, and encouragement at a time when people are facing challenges and uncertainty.”

The letter, signed by Monsignor Roberto Campisi, conveys the Pope’s thanks and his invocation of almighty God’s blessings upon the people of West Tyrone.