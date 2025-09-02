Tyrone nurse bringing comfort to parents of premature babies

AFTER retraining in her forties, Tyrone nurse Belle Stevenson has produced hundreds of free books and teddies to support families facing the toughest days of their lives.

When Belle walked into her first nursing lecture at Ulster University’s Derry campus, she was in her mid-forties and unsure where the journey would take her. What she didn’t know was that a few years later, her work would touch families not only in Northern Ireland, but as far away as Canada and New Zealand.

Today, Belle, who lives in Ballymagorry, is the creator of ‘One Day at a Time…’, a free book given to parents with babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs).

Written in a child’s voice, it explains complicated medical processes in a gentle, reassuring way and comes with a small teddy bear named ‘Awhi’, whose name means ‘love and hugs’ in Māori.

For many families, the book has become a lifeline – something to hold onto when they cannot hold their baby.

Belle’s path to nursing was far from typical. She began her studies later in life, starting out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Placements were delayed until her third year, when she finally joined the home visit nursing team, supporting new parents and babies.

She remembers vividly the impact the pandemic had on young families.

“Parents during the pandemic seemed so very alone,” Belle recalls. “Normally they would have grandparents, siblings and friends dropping in, but instead their homes were silent. We were often the only people visiting, and even then we were in full PPE, behind masks and face shields. Nothing about it felt normal.”

That experience sparked her determination to find ways to offer comfort to parents who might be struggling in silence.

After qualifying, Belle secured her dream role at Altnagelvin Hospital’s Neonatal Unit. While she says the medical care for babies is outstanding, she noticed that parents often felt forgotten, overwhelmed by worry, and sometimes unable to even hold their newborn for days.

“I wanted to do something for them,” she explains. “The babies are cared for so well, but the parents need care too. They need reassurance, kindness and something to remind them they’re not alone.”

The idea for ‘One Day at a Time…’ was rooted in family heartbreak. Belle’s cousin Alannah lost her baby, Adam, in Letterkenny Hospital. When Belle asked her what would have helped during that time, Alannah said she longed for something to hold on to – a tangible source of comfort.

Together, they came up with the idea of including a small toy with each book. The result was Awhi, a little bear who also appears as a character within the pages. Every book given to parents in NICU comes with one.

To fund the first print run, Belle used prize money she received after winning Ulster University’s ‘Gabrielle Durkan Award’.

Since then, she has poured in her own savings and worked tirelessly with friends, family, and supporters to keep the project alive.

Local communities have embraced Belle’s mission with generosity and enthusiasm.

An afternoon tea at Christ Church Strabane, organised with the Mothers’ Union and featuring music from local dance troupe Encore, helped fund further copies.

More recently, a coffee morning in Omagh was hosted by St Enda’s GAA captain Cain Bradley, alongside Sinead Bradley and Clara Maybin, raising both money and awareness.

“The support has been overwhelming,” Belle says. “People have been so generous with their time, energy and donations. Without them, we couldn’t have produced the number of books we have.”

To date, more than 700 copies of ‘One Day at a Time…’ have been distributed free-of-charge across NICUs in Northern Ireland. Word of the project has spread, with books also making their way to families in Canada and New Zealand.

For Belle, the greatest reward has been hearing from parents themselves.

“Families have told me that the book helps them understand what’s happening without being overwhelmed.

“Some have said Awhi gave them something to cuddle when they couldn’t hold their baby. That’s exactly why we do this,” she says.

What began as one woman’s dream has now grown into a small but powerful movement of compassion. Through her charity, NICU and You, Belle hopes to continue producing books and support packs for families in neonatal care.

“Every baby in NICU has a story, and every parent deserves comfort on that journey,” Belle reflects. “If our book and little bear can bring even a small bit of light in a dark time, then it’s all been worthwhile.”

For more information, visit www.nicuandyou.co.uk.