This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Tyrone priest to retire as clerical changes announced

  • 28 August 2022
Tyrone priest to retire as clerical changes announced
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 28 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Tyrone Liverpool supporter ‘delighted’ as fans exonerated over chaos at Paris final Ulster Fleadh, Dromore September date for Fintona 5k Academy celebates their pupils’ success

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY