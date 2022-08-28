Tyrone priest to retire as clerical changes announced

A WELL-known priest from Tyrone who has served for many years in Co Derry is to retire.

Fr Andrew Dolan, who is a native of Aghyaran, has been Parish Priest of Ballyscullion, Bellaghy. His decision to step down from the role was announced in the latest clerical changes within the Diocese of Derry.

The changes which will come into effect this weekend, were announced in recent days by the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown.

Rev Brian Donnelly, who has been Parish Priest in Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, will in addition to this role act as Administrator for the parishes of Gortin and Greencastle.

It follows the switch of Fr Edward (Eddie) Gallagher as PP in Gortin and Greencastle to be PP in Moville, Co Donegal. Fr Roland Colhoun, who is currently curate in Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, will now be curate additionally in Gortin and Greencastle.

Killyclogher-born priest, Fr Joseph Gormley, who has been Parish Priest in Creggan in Derry, will now be moving to be PP in the Holy Family parish, Ballymagroarty. In addition, the Omagh born priest, Fr Eamon Graham, previously PP in Lavey and Greenlough, will now be taking on the role of curate in Ballyscullion, Lavey and Greenlough.

Fr Daniel McFaul, who has previously been a curate in Cappagh, and more recently in Creggan, will now be PP in Creggan.

The Derry Diocese covers a large section of Tyrone, including Newtownstewart, Plumbridge, Gortin and Drumquin as well as the large urban parishes of Strabane, Drumragh, and Cappagh.

Tyrone is covered by three Irish Dioceses – Clogher, Armagh and Derry.

Earlier this month a number of clerical changes were also announced in the Diocese of Armagh. It covers much of Mid and South Tyrone, including, Beragh, Ballygawley, Aughnacloy and Pomeroy, in addition to a large number of parishes stretching east from Dungannon towards the shores of Lough Neagh.