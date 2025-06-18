Tyrone school proud of the diversity within its classrooms

A TYRONE school has revealed that 90% of its 900 pupils come from different parts of the world.

In a week where there has been widespread condemnation of attacks on migrants in some parts of the North, staff at St Patrick’s Primary School in Dungannon say they are proud of the diversity in their classrooms.

Among the countries from which the pupils at the school and their families originate are Portugal, East Timor, Lithuania, Poland and Guinea Bissau.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill visited the school today to open a new £600,000 special needs department.

The children welcomed the First Minister in ten different languages and proudly bore the flag of their home nation.

Seamus McCreesh, principal of St Patrick’s Primary School, which opened in 1991, said it was a ‘significant milestone’ for the school.

“The school has a long tradition of supporting children who experience barriers to learning and this new provision further enhances the school’s capacity for supporting our whole school community.

“We are grateful to everyone who has been involved in contributing to the realisation of the vision of our governors and staff in creating this wonderful facility.

“We are also very proud of how the children from a range of cultures have made our school the vibrant and special environment that it is. They work hard at their books but they also love to sing, dance, play football, play camogie and enjoy all the other aspects of school life at St Patrick’s Primary.

Mr McCreesh said the opening of the new department coincided with the school receiving a School of Sanctuary Award.

“This prestigious award highlights the fantastic work that all our staff put into caring for our children, ensuring that they are welcomed into our school community.

“It celebrates our school as a beacon of hope and belonging, where the richness of cultures and talents of the children in our school community are showcased, while we provide a learning environment where children feel welcomed, safe and supported. Our pupils truly make St Patrick’s the inclusive, diverse and happy school that it is.”

Ms O’Neill said she was privileged to open the school’s new department.

“These first class facilities will help to make sure that every child at St Patrick’s is a valued and equal member of the school community and enable them to participate fully and enjoy school life to the full.

“That’s the kind of opportunity that should be provided for every single child and young person and it’s something St Patrick’s does so well.

“It’s heartening to see all the hard work put in by staff, making sure every child is happy and also providing that vital support for families within the community.”

Eve Bremner, Chief Executive, Council for Catholic Maintained Schools

(CCMS) added: “This is such an exciting opportunity for St Patrick’s Primary School, and we are delighted to see the official opening of the Specialist Setting take place.

“It will allow the school to provide enhanced educational support required for pupils with additional needs and is a huge step forward for inclusive education. CCMS wishes the whole school community, especially the pupils who will directly benefit from the new Specialist Setting, every success for the future.”