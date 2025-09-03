Tyrone village to feature on popular TV show this weekend

SIXMILECROSS will be in focus this Sunday as part of UTV’s Ulster heritage series ‘Mahon’s Way’.

The Tyrone village will feature in this week’s episode, which promises to include some familiar faces, past and present.

Presenter Joe Mahon, known for his relaxed and humorous style, said he was intrigued to visit the birthplace of poet and broadcaster WF Marshall.

Advertisement

“People sometimes suggest that I must have been everywhere by now,” said Joe. “But I can honestly state, hand on heart, that I’ve set foot in many places in this series that I’ve never been in before.

“I may have driven past them on the road to somewhere else, but I’ve never spent time in the dungeons of Lifford gaol or confronted the Drumlin Giants of Rossmore Forest Park in Co Monaghan, amongst other experiences.

“These have all been new adventures for me and I look forward to sharing them with our viewers.”

On his visit to Sixmilecross, Joe explained, “We always try to take a fresh look at things, to unearth new information, or at least to shed new light on the familiar.

“I love it when people come away feeling they’ve learnt something they didn’t know before. On our journey to Sixmilecross, we learn about the people, both past and present, who helped put this welcoming village on the map.”

The programme is part of a ten-part series exploring the heritage, history and culture that makes the North unique. Joe Mahon’s journeys, celebrating both the iconic and the overlooked aspects of towns, villages and landscapes, continue to be a hit with viewers.

Mahon’s Way will feature Sixmilecross on Sunday, September 7 at 6pm on UTV.